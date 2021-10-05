checkAd

Berkshire Grey and North Highland Partner to Deliver Intelligent Enterprise Robotic Solutions to Solve Global Supply Chain Challenges

Partnership provides AI-enabled robotic solutions across the entire supply chain to increase fulfillment throughput

BEDFORD, Mass. and ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and North Highland, a leading change and transformation consultancy, today announced their partnership to build the next generation of resilient supply chains through intelligent robotic automation of eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment and package handling. Berkshire Grey will provide North Highland’s consulting team access to the most advanced AI-enabled robotic supply chain solutions designed to increase throughput, optimize labor and create a more agile supply chain for eCommerce and retail leaders.

With today’s surging eCommerce demand, labor shortages and heightening customer expectations in terms of speed and quality, chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) are under more pressure than ever to optimize supply chain operations and improve supply chain resiliency. Offering the most comprehensive portfolio of Intelligent Enterprise Robotic (IER) solutions available, Berkshire Grey gives customers solutions that support order fulfillment across the entire supply chain. Berkshire Grey’s extensive services include design, installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI solutions for predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics and integration.

“Our clients are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency in order fulfillment, store replenishment and package handling to strengthen their supply chain operations - especially given the current labor shortage.  Labor availability is the most critical issue facing many of our clients, which is compounded by the upcoming holiday shopping season and lingering COVID issues,” said Randy Moore, Associate Vice President, North Highland. “Berkshire Grey can help retailers solve these issues with robotics, which is why we’re happy to partner with them and bring unique solutions to our clients.”

Major retailers and consumer products companies trust North Highland consultants to advise and deliver cutting edge technology, which is why North Highland turned to Berkshire Grey’s innovative robotic solutions. Berkshire Grey’s solutions are used by some of the world’s largest retailers, all of whom benefit from robotics solutions to get ahead of compounding supply chain problems.

