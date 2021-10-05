checkAd

Lexaria Oral Nicotine Study NIC-A21-1 Delivers Outstanding Results

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 15:05  |  56   |   |   

DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controlsPeak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controlsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the …

  • DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controls
  • Peak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controls

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its recent oral nicotine absorption study NIC-A21-1 revealed that DehydraTECHTM-nicotine delivered via the oral pouch product format required only 2 to 4 minutes to deliver nicotine levels in blood plasma comparable to levels achieved at 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls.

DehydraTECH-nicotine also reached statistically significant peak blood plasma levels up to 10-fold higher overall than controls (p=0.004) while still clearing from blood virtually as quickly as the controls. Lexaria believes that these findings support the world's fastest-acting nicotine oral mucosal absorption, offering a safer nicotine alternative for the world's 1.1 billion smokers to kick the antiquated habit. The study utilized Lexaria's recently developed, advanced "DehydraTECH 2.0" nicotine formulations and was conducted by a leading, independent testing laboratory in the United States.

Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology does not function with cigarettes or with vape devices, two outdated nicotine delivery methods that cause unnecessary harm. DehydraTECH is instead focused on assisting the world's smokers and vapers to select less harmful nicotine dosing methods via the oral mucosal absorption route, thereby reducing the carnage caused by smoking.

In the study, the generic nicotine benzoate pouch required approximately 45 minutes to reach its peak delivery rate whereas the DehydraTECH nicotine benzoate pouch reached peak delivery rates at both 8 minutes and again at 30 minutes. In fact, just 4 minutes after the pouch was placed in the mouth, the DehydraTECH-nicotine had reached a higher delivery level than the generic achieved at any point during the study.

Foto: Accesswire

DehydraTECH vs. Control NICBZ Formulations Nicotine Plasma Levels (ng/mL)

Similarly, the generic nicotine polacrilex pouch also required approximately 45 minutes to reach its very subdued peak delivery rate while the DehydraTECH nicotine polacrilex pouch achieved a comparable level in just 2 minutes. The DehydraTECH nicotine polacrilex pouch delivered over 10 times the nicotine level in blood plasma at peak than the generic version.

Seite 1 von 6
Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria Oral Nicotine Study NIC-A21-1 Delivers Outstanding Results DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controlsPeak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controlsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Link Global Creates Special Regulatory, Compliance and Advisory Committee To Oversee the Next Phase ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
MLG Capital Private Fund V on Pace to Close Ahead of Schedule; Nearly Half Raised in Nine Months
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Lexaria to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Lexaria Begins Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Program for DehydraTECH-CBD for Hypertension
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Lexaria's Human Clinical Study Delivers Effective and Safe Blood Pressure Reduction Results over 24-hour Ambulatory Period
Accesswire | Analysen