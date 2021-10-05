Lexaria Oral Nicotine Study NIC-A21-1 Delivers Outstanding Results
DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controlsPeak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controlsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the …
- DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controls
- Peak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controls
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its recent oral nicotine absorption study NIC-A21-1 revealed that DehydraTECHTM-nicotine delivered via the oral pouch product format required only 2 to 4 minutes to deliver nicotine levels in blood plasma comparable to levels achieved at 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls.
DehydraTECH-nicotine also reached statistically significant peak blood plasma levels up to 10-fold higher overall than controls (p=0.004) while still clearing from blood virtually as quickly as the controls. Lexaria believes that these findings support the world's fastest-acting nicotine oral mucosal absorption, offering a safer nicotine alternative for the world's 1.1 billion smokers to kick the antiquated habit. The study utilized Lexaria's recently developed, advanced "DehydraTECH 2.0" nicotine formulations and was conducted by a leading, independent testing laboratory in the United States.
Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology does not function with cigarettes or with vape devices, two outdated nicotine delivery methods that cause unnecessary harm. DehydraTECH is instead focused on assisting the world's smokers and vapers to select less harmful nicotine dosing methods via the oral mucosal absorption route, thereby reducing the carnage caused by smoking.
In the study, the generic nicotine benzoate pouch required approximately 45 minutes to reach its peak delivery rate whereas the DehydraTECH nicotine benzoate pouch reached peak delivery rates at both 8 minutes and again at 30 minutes. In fact, just 4 minutes after the pouch was placed in the mouth, the DehydraTECH-nicotine had reached a higher delivery level than the generic achieved at any point during the study.
DehydraTECH vs. Control NICBZ Formulations Nicotine Plasma Levels (ng/mL)
Similarly, the generic nicotine polacrilex pouch also required approximately 45 minutes to reach its very subdued peak delivery rate while the DehydraTECH nicotine polacrilex pouch achieved a comparable level in just 2 minutes. The DehydraTECH nicotine polacrilex pouch delivered over 10 times the nicotine level in blood plasma at peak than the generic version.
