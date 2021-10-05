Lexaria Oral Nicotine Study NIC-A21-1 Delivers Outstanding Results

DehydraTECH-oral nicotine delivery peaked in bloodstream 10x to 20x faster than controlsPeak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controlsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the …

Peak levels achieved were up to 10x higher than controls KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its recent oral nicotine absorption study NIC-A21-1 revealed that DehydraTECHTM-nicotine delivered via the oral pouch product format required only 2 to 4 minutes to deliver nicotine levels in blood plasma comparable to levels achieved at 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls. DehydraTECH-nicotine also reached statistically significant peak blood plasma levels up to 10-fold higher overall than controls (p=0.004) while still clearing from blood virtually as quickly as the controls. Lexaria believes that these findings support the world's fastest-acting nicotine oral mucosal absorption, offering a safer nicotine alternative for the world's 1.1 billion smokers to kick the antiquated habit. The study utilized Lexaria's recently developed, advanced "DehydraTECH 2.0" nicotine formulations and was conducted by a leading, independent testing laboratory in the United States.