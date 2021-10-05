checkAd

Changes in corporate lifestyle, product differentiation, and surge in urbanization drive the growth of the global men personal care market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Men Personal Care Market by Type (Hair Care, Shaving, Oral Care, Personal Cleanliness, Skin Care and Others), Age Group (18-29 years, 30-59 years, and 60 years and above), Price Point (Low, Medium, and High) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores or Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono-brand Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." According to the report, the global men personal care industry generated $124.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $276.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Changes in corporate lifestyle, product differentiation, and surge in urbanization drive the growth of the global men personal care market. However, surge in ingredient prices and packaging costs and fatal effects of chemicals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, changes in consumer lifestyle and penetration of online shopping present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1701

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The demand for personal care products made from natural ingredients rose during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the demand for artificial ingredient-based products declined.
  • Manufacturing activities of men personal care products halted due to lockdown implemented across many countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented new challenges.
  • The sales volume decreased as distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores were closed during the lockdown. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as these channels open.

The oral care segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

