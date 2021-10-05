Changes in corporate lifestyle, product differentiation, and surge in urbanization drive the growth of the global men personal care market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Men Personal Care Market by Type (Hair Care, Shaving, Oral Care, Personal Cleanliness, Skin Care and Others), Age Group (18-29 years, 30-59 years, and 60 years and above), Price Point (Low, Medium, and High) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores or Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono-brand Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." According to the report, the global men personal care industry generated $124.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $276.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.