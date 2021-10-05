checkAd

PPG Launches First-ever Digital Event Featuring Non-stick Coatings for Kitchenware

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of its first-ever digital event to showcase its coatings for cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics. The event provides an opportunity for PPG to connect with global customers virtually to share product and application information, the latest color trends and the new 2022 color palette for kitchenware.

“This will be our first-ever virtual trade show dedicated to our non-stick and decorative kitchenware coatings,” said Xiaobing Nie, PPG general manager, global consumer products and industrial coatings, Greater China. “In addition to ensuring we keep our customers up to date on the latest products from PPG, the event allows us to showcase key industry developments, including our new colors for 2022.”

The digital event provides customers with an up-close look at PPG’s complete offering of non-stick coatings through product and technical information, application guidance, use and care recommendations, and troubleshooting tips. A section dedicated to color provides a virtual look at PPG coatings in a kitchen setting.

The virutal event runs through 2022 and will be updated regularly with new product information and details.

To register for the digital kitchenware event, visit www.ppgkitchenwareevent.com. For more information on PPG’s industrial coatings offerings, visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD
 At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

