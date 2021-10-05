J.B. Hunt Announces $1.25M Gift to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

“The effects of suicide are felt across all cultures, ages, races, and genders,” said Stuart Scott, executive vice president and chief information officer at J.B. Hunt. “Now, more than ever, we want to lend support to new, inclusive, and innovative ways to positively impact those who are at risk for suicide or struggling with their mental health.”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced a $1.25 million contribution to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help the organization advance its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The gift will support a variety of AFSP programs nationwide and will include education and community resources to create much-needed space for critical conversations around mental health and suicide prevention. This commitment builds on previous collaborations between J.B. Hunt and AFSP which focused on building suicide prevention education within the company and local communities.

“We have an enormous opportunity to prevent suicide, but we cannot do it alone,” said Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We are grateful for J.B. Hunt’s commitment to bring suicide prevention education into communities across the country, and optimistic about the positive impact our collaboration will make in reaching our goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by the year 2025.”

J.B. Hunt participated in AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk on September 26 in observance of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The company prioritizes mental health as part of a culture focused on empowering and supporting its employees.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005212/en/