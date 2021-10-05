Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc., Announces Relocation of the Headquarters of Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Sustainable Oils, Inc., to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Great Falls, Montana

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH) today announced that Sustainable Oils, Inc., its camelina feedstock subsidiary, is relocating its North American headquarters to a new state-of-the-art facility in Great Falls, Montana. This new facility will consolidate Sustainable Oils crop innovation programs, commercial grower support and executive and administrative activities at one location and will be fully operational by November 1, 2021.

The new facility and the additions to its technical and commercial teams will support Sustainable Oils Camelina breeding and development program and Sustainable Oils’ goal of cultivating over one million acres of camelina to produce low carbon intensity, nonfood feedstock to be used at GCEH’s renewable diesel refinery in Bakersfield, California. Under its crop innovation and breeding programs, Sustainable Oils continues to increase the commercial value of camelina through agronomics and improved plant genetics to increase overall yield, modify plant oil chemistry to enhance biorefinery efficiency and improve livestock feed qualities.

“We have aggressive expansion plans for camelina production with our goal of over one million acres of annual production projected at market maturity, and Great Falls is an excellent location for our headquarters as it is the anchor of Montana’s agricultural ‘Golden Triangle,’” stated Mike Karst, President of Sustainable Oils. “While this is a large target for us, we believe it is a positive revenue generator for our contract growers as it will generate over $250 million per year of additional revenue to them and their rural communities.”

“Camelina is an integral part of the feedstock plan for GCEH’s vertically integrated farm-to-fuels strategy, to produce renewable diesel at its refinery in Bakersfield, California, and beyond. Our Camelina varieties have been approved through California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, which adds significant value to the camelina oil,” said Richard Palmer, CEO of GCEH. “We will continue to invest heavily in the science, grower education and the necessary grain logistical systems to make it a success in Montana and other states in the Western United States.”