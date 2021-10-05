 Louisville Nonprofits Awarded $1.8 Million Through the Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program

The recipients represent smaller nonprofits that join a group of 30 organizations receiving funding in this year’s program. The awards will support key initiatives that drive sustainable change while addressing disparities in education, community engagement, access-to-care and financial asset security, to name a few. Today’s announcement expands The Foundation’s reach into multiple dimensions of health and deeper collaboration within the nonprofit community.

The Humana Foundation , philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is awarding $1.8 million to several nonprofit organizations in Louisville as part of its ongoing Community Partners Program . The program started in 2018 and with today’s announcement, brings the total amount awarded to community-based organizations to more than $10 million. The investments support The Foundation’s focus on addressing social determinants of health and driving greater health equity for all who live in the Louisville area.

“At such a critical time in our community, we’re encouraged that the most vulnerable and marginalized people across Kentuckiana will be helped through the tools, resources and commitment of these non-profit partners,” said Caraline Coats, Interim CEO of The Humana Foundation. “Our 2021 Community Partners Program award recipients will empower a diverse group of partners who are dedicated to the collective resilience and life-long success of everyone in our community.”

Together, the organizations funded by The Humana Foundation’s 2021 Community Partners Program focus on a wide variety of inequities that impact the Louisville community. And, they represent both new and long-standing commitments to the people in the community who need support. The following nonprofit organizations will receive Community Partners Program funding from The Humana Foundation in grant amounts varying from $40,000 to $250,000:

