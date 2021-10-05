checkAd

 Louisville Nonprofits Awarded $1.8 Million Through the Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is awarding $1.8 million to several nonprofit organizations in Louisville as part of its ongoing Community Partners Program. The program started in 2018 and with today’s announcement, brings the total amount awarded to community-based organizations to more than $10 million. The investments support The Foundation’s focus on addressing social determinants of health and driving greater health equity for all who live in the Louisville area.

The recipients represent smaller nonprofits that join a group of 30 organizations receiving funding in this year’s program. The awards will support key initiatives that drive sustainable change while addressing disparities in education, community engagement, access-to-care and financial asset security, to name a few. Today’s announcement expands The Foundation’s reach into multiple dimensions of health and deeper collaboration within the nonprofit community.

“At such a critical time in our community, we’re encouraged that the most vulnerable and marginalized people across Kentuckiana will be helped through the tools, resources and commitment of these non-profit partners,” said Caraline Coats, Interim CEO of The Humana Foundation. “Our 2021 Community Partners Program award recipients will empower a diverse group of partners who are dedicated to the collective resilience and life-long success of everyone in our community.”

Together, the organizations funded by The Humana Foundation’s 2021 Community Partners Program focus on a wide variety of inequities that impact the Louisville community. And, they represent both new and long-standing commitments to the people in the community who need support. The following nonprofit organizations will receive Community Partners Program funding from The Humana Foundation in grant amounts varying from $40,000 to $250,000:

About the Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

