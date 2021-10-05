checkAd

Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud

05.10.2021   

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the third-annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the Data Cloud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005520/en/

Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)

Winners of the third-annual Data Drivers Awards include data leaders from North American organizations including California Department of Technology, Illumina, Kraft Heinz, Novartis, Warner Music Group and Yes Energy. Snowflake’s annual Data Drivers Award finalists and winners represent the top individuals and organizations using Snowflake’s Data Cloud to innovate, grow, and delight their customers.

“Every year we continue to be impressed by how Snowflake customers raise the bar with the innovative ways they are unlocking and mobilizing their data in the Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “This year’s award recipients represent best-in-class companies that are powering every aspect of their organization with data to create new revenue streams through future-forward products, and collaborate within and across the new data economy for competitive advantage.”

The 2021 Data Driver of the Year award winner is Warner Music Group. This top award category honors an organization that epitomizes what it means to be data-driven and demonstrates how a well-implemented cloud data analytics strategy can enable accelerated delivery of business capabilities, and transform numerous facets of the business.

Other Data Drivers Awards winners are:

  • California Department of Technology (CDT) with their COVID-19 initiative and other social impact projects, took the prize in the Data for Good category. This award spotlights CDT’s outstanding work with providing near real-time, accurate COVID-19 data to the State of California, with Snowflake as the backbone, and leveraging vaccination data to fuel the State’s vaccine lottery program “Vax for the Win” and Vaccine Digital Record initiative.
  • Illumina wins the Powered By Snowflake award. This award recognizes Illumina’s Unified Product Analytics platform, Powered by Snowflake, which enables rapid data collection from Illumnia products and allows for near real-time processing of data from sequencing instruments, cloud informatics products and lab software. The platform drives faster insights for Illumina customers, supports the Illumina Proactive program, E2E traceability and so much more
  • Kraft Heinz came out on top among the Data Sharing Leaders. This award recognizes Kraft Heinz’s work revolutionizing data as a strategic business asset and transforming its business through easily and securely consuming and sharing live, governed data within the organization and with customers and business partners. For example, Kraft Heinz data scientists use data through data sharing to calculate optimal safety stocks—the amount of inventory needed on hand to ensure orders can always be met.
  • Ashish Sharma, Executive Director of Data and Platforms, US Pharma at Novartis earned the Data Executive of the Year award. Ashish transformed the data and analytics landscape at Novartis through his strategic vision of delivering a multi-tenant cloud agnostic data fabric leveraging Snowflake Data Cloud. This initiative is considered one of the largest and most sophisticated implementations in the pharmaceutical industry.
  • Sonya Gustafson with Yes Energy wins the Data Hero of the Year award. This award recognizes Sonya’s work championing and driving the implementation of her company’s modern data analytics program to provide standardized, accurate data for the nodal power markets.

Register for the Snowflake Data Drivers webinar on October 22nd, which will feature all of the North American Data Drivers award winners discussing how they power their businesses with data to innovate, expand business value, and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

