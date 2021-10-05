checkAd

Americans are Fee’d Up with ISPs.

Money doesn’t grow on trees, but for ISPs, it does grow from fees — to the tune of over $9 BILLION in BS monthly charges just last year alone. For reference, with $9 billion, you could buy a fleet of 20 747s. Or you could buy the Lakers AND the Clippers. And still afford to keep the stars around. $9 billion is A LOT of money. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Big Fee Deal (BFD) — giving Home Internet customers $10 off the old price, every month, to make up for all those fees created by the landline ISPs. Millions of Americans can now get T-Mobile Home Internet for just $50 a month. Flat. You know. The way it should be.

Today, T-Mobile announced the Big Fee Deal — giving customers $10 off Home Internet, every month, to make up for the years customers have spent paying for BS ISP fees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ISPs have been having their way for years, tacking on these bogus charges every month and getting away with it. There’s a fee for everything — equipment, installation (even SELF-installation!), overages, disconnecting early … hey, if you’re a Charter customer, you’ll even get a fee just to CONNECT to Wi-Fi! And most ISPs advertise their rates before adding in all that extra cost, leaving customers with monthly bill shock.

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s a cold, hard look at this fee mess, according to independent third-party, New America:

Average Installation
Fee

Average Self-
Installation Fee

Average
Activation
Fee

Average
Monthly
Modem Rental
Fee

Average
Monthly Wi-Fi
Router Rental
Fee

Average
Overage
Penalty Fee

Average
Disconnect
Fee

$70.38

$9.34

$26.35

$9.86

$6.13

$9.67/50GB

$195.84

These are just the fees! Fees on top of what customers are already paying for their monthly service. It’s just flat-out wrong.

Introducing the BFD

