Americans are Fee’d Up with ISPs.
Money doesn’t grow on trees, but for ISPs, it does grow from fees — to the tune of over $9 BILLION in BS monthly charges just last year alone. For reference, with $9 billion, you could buy a fleet of 20 747s. Or you could buy the Lakers AND the Clippers. And still afford to keep the stars around. $9 billion is A LOT of money. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Big Fee Deal (BFD) — giving Home Internet customers $10 off the old price, every month, to make up for all those fees created by the landline ISPs. Millions of Americans can now get T-Mobile Home Internet for just $50 a month. Flat. You know. The way it should be.
Today, T-Mobile announced the Big Fee Deal — giving customers $10 off Home Internet, every month, to make up for the years customers have spent paying for BS ISP fees. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ISPs have been having their way for years, tacking on these bogus charges every month and getting away with it. There’s a fee for everything — equipment, installation (even SELF-installation!), overages, disconnecting early … hey, if you’re a Charter customer, you’ll even get a fee just to CONNECT to Wi-Fi! And most ISPs advertise their rates before adding in all that extra cost, leaving customers with monthly bill shock.
But don’t take our word for it. Here’s a cold, hard look at this fee mess, according to independent third-party, New America:
|
Average Installation
|
Average Self-
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
$70.38
|
$9.34
|
$26.35
|
$9.86
|
$6.13
|
$9.67/50GB
|
$195.84
These are just the fees! Fees on top of what customers are already paying for their monthly service. It’s just flat-out wrong.
Introducing the BFD
