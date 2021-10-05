checkAd

Grand Havana Coffee(R) and Grand Havana Cafe(TM) Will Exhibit at 2021 NACS Show

Grand Havana™ Will Showcase the New Grand Havana Cafe™ Casual Fast Concept to Convenience and Fuel Retail Industry BuyersMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Grand Havana Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) (the "Company"), today announced that its …

Grand Havana™ Will Showcase the New Grand Havana Cafe™ Casual Fast Concept to Convenience and Fuel Retail Industry Buyers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Grand Havana Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) (the "Company"), today announced that its subsidiaries, GH Hospitality owners of Grand Havana Cafe, will be exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show on October 6-8, 2021, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The Grand Havana Cafe™ booth will be featuring the brand's new Grand Havana Coffee shops®.

The NACS Show is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing and has averaged over 23,000 attendees including many buyers for convenience stores and fuel stations. Grand Havana™ and Grand Havana Cafe® will be in booths #6474 respectively.

"The 2021 NACS Show is a great opportunity for The Grand Havana Cafe's to showcase the brand.

Convenience stores sell billions of dollars of coffee products annually and we are looking forward to meeting with buyer's nationwide and sharing our delicious coffee, sandwiches and pastries.
This year we experienced outstanding growth in the convenience channel, and it remains our focus for 2022," said Robert Rico, CEO of Grand Havana, Inc.

For more information about the show, visit nacsshow.com.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email orders@grandhavanacoffee.com Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavanacoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

Contact Info:

Robert Rico Tel. 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666814/Grand-Havana-CoffeeR-and-Grand-Havan ...

