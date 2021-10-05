checkAd

Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 15:15  |  48   |   |   

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary 

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The psychedelic drugs market is creating major potential for treatment of mental illnesses, and as a result, it is likely to see more demand and hence likely to attract major investments in the near future. The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is expected to boost psychedelic market growth. In addition, rising research and development activities in psychedelic therapeutics categories across the world have supported industrial development significantly. Companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel psychedelic treatment molecules with minimal side effects associated with these products. This has further resulted in a strong platform for the further growth of the psychedelic drug industry through 2026. According to a report from Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. It said: "The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period." Active companies in the market this week include Optimi Health Corp. (OTCQB: OPTHF) (CSE: OPTI), Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV), Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCPK: LKYSF) (TSXV: NUMI), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS).

Another report from Research And Markets added: "In addition, rising research and development activities in psychedelic therapeutics categories across the world have supported industrial development significantly. Companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel psychedelic treatment molecules with minimal side effects associated with these products. This has further resulted in a strong platform for the further growth of the psychedelic drug industry during the forecast period. The North America region dominates the psychedelic drugs market. In North America, growing awareness of mental health disorders such as depression and stress is expected to boost the psychedelic drug market growth. Social elements such as economic stress, the partition of family-oriented supporting structures, exacerbating environmental conditions are further estimated to accelerate market growth during forecast period."

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market - FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary  PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The psychedelic drugs market is creating major potential for treatment of mental illnesses, and as a result, it is likely to see more demand and hence likely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale