Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The psychedelic drugs market is creating major potential for treatment of mental illnesses, and as a result, it is likely to see more demand and hence likely to attract major investments in the near future. The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is expected to boost psychedelic market growth. In addition, rising research and development activities in psychedelic therapeutics categories across the world have supported industrial development significantly. Companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel psychedelic treatment molecules with minimal side effects associated with these products. This has further resulted in a strong platform for the further growth of the psychedelic drug industry through 2026. According to a report from Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. It said: "The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period." Active companies in the market this week include Optimi Health Corp. (OTCQB: OPTHF) (CSE: OPTI), Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV), Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCPK: LKYSF) (TSXV: NUMI), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS).

Another report from Research And Markets added: "In addition, rising research and development activities in psychedelic therapeutics categories across the world have supported industrial development significantly. Companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel psychedelic treatment molecules with minimal side effects associated with these products. This has further resulted in a strong platform for the further growth of the psychedelic drug industry during the forecast period. The North America region dominates the psychedelic drugs market. In North America, growing awareness of mental health disorders such as depression and stress is expected to boost the psychedelic drug market growth. Social elements such as economic stress, the partition of family-oriented supporting structures, exacerbating environmental conditions are further estimated to accelerate market growth during forecast period."