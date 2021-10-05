CyberOptics to Feature the New SQ3000+ Inspection and Metrology System at SMTAI

The SQ3000+ Multi-Function system for metrology and inspection is an extension of the multi-award-winning SQ3000 system platform deemed best-in-class. The new SQ3000+ offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed with an even higher resolution sensor.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, will showcase its SQ3000 Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM, and feature its new SQ3000+ system for advanced applications in Booth #3135 at the SMTA International Exposition. The event is scheduled to take place Nov. 3-4, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The new, ultra-high resolution 5 micron Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor is specifically designed for advanced applications with stringent requirements. The proprietary MRS sensor technology incorporates highly sophisticated algorithms that meticulously identify and reject reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and surfaces to deliver highly accurate measurements at production speeds.

The SQ3000+ is ideal for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini LED and advanced SMT for medical, military, aerospace and advanced electronics, 008004/0201 solder paste inspection (SPI), socket metrology and other high-end coordinate measurement (CMM) applications.

“As technology continues to get smaller, denser and more complex, we’ve advanced our proprietary MRS sensor technology in our new SQ3000+ system to deliver superior metrology and inspection performance for applications where it matters most,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. “The SQ3000 platform continues to be rapidly adopted by manufacturers worldwide based on the significant yield, process and productivity benefits this all-in-one solution delivers.”

CyberOptics’ SQ3000 and SQ3000+ Multi-Function systems can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate in-line coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) – in seconds, not hours.

Both systems include CyberCMM, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points, and the latest 3D AOI software that provides ultra-fast programming capabilities, including AutoTeach, AutoDefine and AutoTune that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.