Atlas Mining Selects Core Scientific to Host Over 100 MW in New Generation Mining Equipment

“We are honored that Atlas Mining has chosen Core Scientific as its primary hosting partner in the United States,” said Mike Levitt, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. “Core Scientific’s unmatched scale in North America enables us to accommodate the largest digital asset miners seeking to operate in a stable environment and with a net carbon neutral footprint. We look forward to a long-term partnership that will deliver best-in-class hosting services to Atlas Mining.”

Core Scientific Holding Co. ("Core Scientific" or “the Company”), a leader in customizable infrastructure to large scale customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining, today announced that Atlas Mining, one of the largest digital asset miners in the world, has selected Core Scientific to host a large quantity of new Bitcoin miners that will require more than 100 MW of power when fully implemented. Installation of the new miners is expected to take place over a 15-month period.

“Core Scientific is our partner of choice in North America because of their ability to scale, deep knowledge of blockchain data center operations and professionalism,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder of Atlas Mining. “Core Scientific’s commitment to 100% net carbon neutral operations, innovation that drives profitability, and deep industry partnerships align very well with our values, and we look forward to a long, productive relationship.”

Core Scientific is one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers in North America, utilizing its facilities and technology for both hosted mining and self-mining of digital assets. Core Scientific owns and operates data centers in North Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia. A new data center in North Dakota is scheduled to begin operation in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder fleet management software combines the company’s hosting expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network.

Core Scientific is a founding member of the Bitcoin Mining Council, which is dedicated to promoting transparency, sharing best practices and educating the public on the benefits of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is a best-in-class, large scale operator of dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and a premier provider of blockchain infrastructure, software solutions and services. As announced on July 21, 2021, Core Scientific entered into a definitive agreement with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (“XPDI”) (Nasdaq: XPDI, XPDW, XPDIU), a special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Core Scientific becoming a publicly listed company upon receiving regulatory approval, approval by Core Scientific’s and XPDI’s stockholders of the proposed merger and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.