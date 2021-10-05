Nano Dimension to Deliver Fabrica 2.0 System to a Leading Western Homeland Security Agency, under a $1.5M Contract for Machine utilization

Sunrise, Florida, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension”) an industry leading A dditively M anufacturing E lectronics ( AME ) & Additively Manufactured (AM) 3D-Structures’ Formation systems provider, announced today that it has met the final milestone to complete the delivery of its Fabrica 2.0 System for micro precision additive manufacturing to a leading Western Homeland Security Agency.

Dr. Jon Donner, Head of Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group, stated, “This is a highly important sign that, as planned, our Fabrica 2.0 System is moving into the commercial stage as the leading technology solution to replace traditional production processes. The customer was the first of our three Beta sites and has been working with us over the last year on mutual commercial projects.”

Using Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 technology, customers can benefit from the inherent advantages that additive manufacturing offers: increasing complexity with no increase in cost, eliminating expensive tooling, reducing part counts and the need for assembly, reducing time-to-market, easing revision of part design, providing opportunities for mass customization, and reducing waste and energy costs.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, added, “We are excited that this important milestone with such an important and strategic customer can be shared, so others can appreciate the value of these machines. The Fabrica 2.0 System empowers users to perform high-mix/low-volume production runs where the cost of traditional tooling would render projects non-viable. A main area of interest is the production of direct rapid soft tooling (DRST) printed on the Fabrica 2.0 System, which facilitates prototyping and low volume production without the usual lead times and costs associated with traditional plastic processing technologies, while also enabling new geometrical complexities. Prior to the launch of the Fabrica 2.0 System, DRST had been regarded as sub-optimal when viewed through the prism of surface finish, precision, accuracy, and repeatability, while the number of materials that could be processed has also been a limiting factor. Fabrica 2.0 micro additively manufactured process addresses these challenges to reach micron-level resolution, produce high surface finish, and reduce the time-consuming and costly need to cut steel.”