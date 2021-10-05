checkAd

GenTech Provides September Performance Update Highlighting Breakout Topline Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:15  |  30   |   |   

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (www.gentechholdings.com) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods (www.sinfit.com) and Nutritional Supplement (www.americanmetabolix.com) marketplaces, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders September performance update as the Company completes its first full month of consolidated financials from its recent acquisitions.

Provisional topline revenue numbers for September, 2021 shows Gross Consolidated Revenues currently at $217k from September’s operations, which represents an annual revenue run rate on pace to produce $2.6m. (Note: Data is unofficial and provisional and may be adjusted in future official financial reporting)

David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech Holdings commented that “we continue to see the hockey-stick curve we have been talking about month in month out. September was not just another record month in terms of topline revenues, but a breakout success as we see for the first time the effect of our recent acquisitions hit the P&L. We are not yet hitting our full potential as we see supply chain issues slowing down inventory supply for NxtBar (www.nxtbar.com) and NatureSoothie (www.naturesoothie.com) as well as Fizzique (www.drinkfizzique.com) not yet being available to retail. Our annualized revenue at this trajectory is estimated to be $2.6m, but if you add in a full inventory of NXtbar and Nature Soothie that rises to over $3.5m. With Fizzique, we are conservatively estimating that alone can bring in over $3.5m in topline revenues, taking us well over the $7m mark in 2022. If you factor in the growth curve, it could top $10m, which would be incredible from a standing start in mid-2020.”

Management believes both of its operating subsidiary’s performance is poised for continued growth as tailwinds from increased marketing spend and improved operating conditions become active factors in defining the Company’s operational landscape. This includes the impact of wide Covid-19 vaccinations and reduced pandemic impact in the operation of fitness and ‘brick and mortar’ facilities, which is believed to indirectly impact demand for the Company’s products. As world trade begins to operate with a new normal, key inventory items such as bottles, bottle lids and protein will begin to become more easily available, leading to increased revenues as inventory becomes more available through 2022.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenTech Provides September Performance Update Highlighting Breakout Topline Growth Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (www.gentechholdings.com) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods (www.sinfit.com) and Nutritional Supplement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...