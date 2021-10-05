GenTech Provides September Performance Update Highlighting Breakout Topline Growth

David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech Holdings commented that “we continue to see the hockey-stick curve we have been talking about month in month out. September was not just another record month in terms of topline revenues, but a breakout success as we see for the first time the effect of our recent acquisitions hit the P&L. We are not yet hitting our full potential as we see supply chain issues slowing down inventory supply for NxtBar ( www.nxtbar.com ) and NatureSoothie ( www.naturesoothie.com ) as well as Fizzique ( www.drinkfizzique.com ) not yet being available to retail. Our annualized revenue at this trajectory is estimated to be $2.6m, but if you add in a full inventory of NXtbar and Nature Soothie that rises to over $3.5m. With Fizzique, we are conservatively estimating that alone can bring in over $3.5m in topline revenues, taking us well over the $7m mark in 2022. If you factor in the growth curve, it could top $10m, which would be incredible from a standing start in mid-2020.”

Management believes both of its operating subsidiary’s performance is poised for continued growth as tailwinds from increased marketing spend and improved operating conditions become active factors in defining the Company’s operational landscape. This includes the impact of wide Covid-19 vaccinations and reduced pandemic impact in the operation of fitness and ‘brick and mortar’ facilities, which is believed to indirectly impact demand for the Company’s products. As world trade begins to operate with a new normal, key inventory items such as bottles, bottle lids and protein will begin to become more easily available, leading to increased revenues as inventory becomes more available through 2022.