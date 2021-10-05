Blink Mobility Expands BlueLA Car Sharing Program with the City of Los Angeles and LADOT

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Mobility (“Blink” or the “Program”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), today announced the expansion of its BlueLA electric car sharing program serving Los Angeles. Following a Los Angeles City Council vote approving the expansion, Blink will add 300 street side EV charging stations at an anticipated 60 destinations across the city and a progressive increase in the Program’s electric vehicle fleet, based on utilization rates.

The significant Blink Mobility expansion is funded, in part, through resources provided by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) and California Air Resources Board (CARB). Per the expansion agreement, BlueLA powered by Blink Mobility will deploy and operate a total of 500 EV charging stations at a miniumum of 100 locations across Los Angeles. The program will also progressively increase its electric vehicle fleet up to 300 EVs based on utilization rates.

“We’re very pleased to expand our exclusive car sharing and EV charging agreement with the city of Los Angeles. The program further reinforces our commitment to providing affordable electric vehicle accessibility and EV charging infrastructure to underserved communities across the city,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced the expansion of the program on Twiiter, stating ‘[the BlueLa powered by Blink Mobility] program was approved to add 200 more shared EV-cars and 300 more chargers to areas such as South LA, Boyle Heights, Pico-Union, and East Hollywood.’

“BlueLA powered by Blink Mobility is playing a key role promoting and enabling electric vehicle use by deploying accessible, state-of-the-art chargers and EVs in convenient locations across the city. We’re excited to have this opportunity to grow Blink Mobility’s footprint significantly while making the transition to zero-emissions vehicles a seamless and effortless choice. We look forward to continuing to leverage our network and technology to grow our market presence in LA, the epicenter of EV adoption,” said Farkas.