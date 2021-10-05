checkAd

Kartoon Channel! Launches on Pluto TV

Kartoon Channel! Launches on October 5th with Hit Shows, Including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Rainbow Rangers, Pac-Man, and More

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), today announced a deal with Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company (Nasdaq: VIAC) and the leading free streaming television service, to stream a branded Kartoon Channel! beginning October 5th, significantly expanding its footprint.

Pluto TV’s millions of users will now have access to Kartoon Channel!’s program line-up, including Genius Brands’ slate of original series--Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; the new fast-paced trivia original gameshow series for kids, KC! Pop Quiz (starting October 12), hosted by Nickelodeon star, Casey Simpson; the upcoming Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski—as well as classics such as Baby Genius, Pac-Man and much more!

“This deal with Pluto TV provides us with an amazing opportunity to significantly expand the brand footprint to a broad audience across the U.S., as well as to build our advertiser base with best in class partners,” commented Harold Chizick President of Content Sales, Marketing and Consumer Products, Genius Brands. “We have a longstanding relationship with ViacomCBS, starting with the launch of Rainbow Rangers on Nick Jr., and we are looking forward to this next endeavor with Pluto TV.”

“We are thrilled to bring Kartoon Channel! to the Pluto TV audience. Their mission of providing quality ‘content with a purpose’ to kids of all ages and their families is a perfect complement to our diverse range of programming as we look to further broaden Pluto TV’s content offering,” states Amy Kuessner, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming.

About Kartoon Channel!
Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel! is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius, as well as hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming soon, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, and more.

