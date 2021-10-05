Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting, and Thermal Energy Harvesting), Component (Energy Harvesting Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC), and Storage System), and Application (Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global energy harvesting system market generated $511.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increase in demand for light energy harvesting and vibration energy harvesting along with technological advancements in sensor-based energy harvesting systems drive the growth of the global energy harvesting system market. However, disadvantages associated with energy harvesting techniques hinder the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing research & development activities and demand for energy harvesting system in building & home automation create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to lockdown measures, production facilities of the energy harvesting systems have been closed partially or completely due to unavailability of the workforce, lockdown measures, and disrupted supply chain. This led to reduced production volumes.
- The demand from applications sectors such as building & construction, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and transportation reduced considerably due to stoppage of daily operations during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to recover during the post-lockdown.
- Market players have been assessing their business strategies to enable continuity and adopt quick response strategies to regulate the supply chain to ensure raw material availability and efficient distribution.
The light energy harvesting segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
