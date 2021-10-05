Increase in demand for light energy harvesting and vibration energy harvesting along with technological advancements drive the growth of the global energy harvesting system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting, and Thermal Energy Harvesting), Component (Energy Harvesting Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC), and Storage System), and Application (Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global energy harvesting system market generated $511.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.