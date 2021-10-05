Worthington Industries Releases its 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced today the release of its 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report, summarizing the
Company’s key accomplishments and performance metrics achieved during fiscal 2021 across several important areas, including culture, citizenship, corporate governance and environmental health and
safety. The report can be viewed on the Company’s website at https://worthingtonindustries.com/Sustainability-Report.
“Since our inception, Worthington Industries has worked hard to be a good corporate citizen for all of our constituencies and in our communities, as well as to minimize our environmental footprint,” said President & CEO Andy Rose. “Stewardship focused on the environment, social issues and corporate governance continues to become a more important driver of our success, and we could not achieve the success we’ve had without our people, customers, suppliers and stakeholders.” Rose added, “While we’re proud of our efforts to date, we are committed to expanding our goals and sharing our progress along the way.”
Highlights of Worthington Industries’ 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report include the following:
- Donated over $2.2 million to the community, through the Worthington Industries Foundation, supporting 46 organizations in areas of health, human services, youth and education, civic causes and
the arts
- Contributed $20 million of the proceeds from the Company’s Nikola investment to the Worthington Industries Foundation and prioritized $1 million in grants to address increased community needs
due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Completed Worthington’s first Companywide Engagement Survey with over 70 percent of employees participating, and results exceeding benchmark ratings in employee engagement, safety and manager
effectiveness
- Established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Council and developed a DEI strategy focused on strengthening four pillars: Workforce, Workplace, Community and Partnerships
- Achieved a record low fiscal year recordable injury rate of 1.45 in an industry that benchmarks a recordable rate exceeding 4
- Awarded a record 64 percent of manufacturing facilities four and five-star performance ratings through the Company’s Green Star initiative, which recognizes year-over-year improvements in the
categories of continuous improvement, energy conservation, waste reduction, water conservation and regulatory compliance
