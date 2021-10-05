Worthington Industries Releases its 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced today the release of its 2021 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report, summarizing the Company’s key accomplishments and performance metrics achieved during fiscal 2021 across several important areas, including culture, citizenship, corporate governance and environmental health and safety. The report can be viewed on the Company’s website at https://worthingtonindustries.com/Sustainability-Report .



“Since our inception, Worthington Industries has worked hard to be a good corporate citizen for all of our constituencies and in our communities, as well as to minimize our environmental footprint,” said President & CEO Andy Rose. “Stewardship focused on the environment, social issues and corporate governance continues to become a more important driver of our success, and we could not achieve the success we’ve had without our people, customers, suppliers and stakeholders.” Rose added, “While we’re proud of our efforts to date, we are committed to expanding our goals and sharing our progress along the way.”