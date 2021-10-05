checkAd

CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that the latest NFT pack drop from its Motoclub platform has sold out.

On October 4, 2021 thirty of the fifty (total) packs minted as part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series “Epic” tier packs of NFT releases went live at 12pm PDT and sold out within sixteen-minutes of release.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector “Epic” Series Packs contain a random mixture of NFTs featuring the following vehicles: Ford Bronco 4-Door Raiders Badlands Edition, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (white), 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (red), 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (blue), and a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.

“It's been another incredible day for Motoclub and CurrencyWorks; I’m really impressed with the way the concept of digital collectibles has been embraced by automotive fans,” Said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “These results give our team the confidence to go forward with the plans we have, to ramp up releases and grow our strategic partnerships.”

A release date for the second wave of “Epic” packs for the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series will be announced in due course.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com





