Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program Now Open for Submissions

“Casey’s purpose is to make life better for our communities and guests every day. The Cash for Classrooms grant program is a significant way that we deliver on this purpose by helping students, teachers and families in our backyard,” said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community. “Last year we were able to provide $1 million for 99 grants that had a real impact in schools. From providing books to students over the summer break, to updating gymnasiums and increasing access to different learning opportunities, we are inspired to help even more students this year.”

Starting October 1, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program is open and accepting submissions for 2022 grants through November 30, 2021. Now in its second year, the grant program supports projects and initiatives taking place at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey’s communities across the heart of America.

Read more about the impact of last year’s grants on the Casey’s blog.

Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000 and can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives, including projects that assist schools with changes brought on by the pandemic.

The deadline to submit a grant application is November 30, 2021, and grants will be awarded in February and March of 2022. More information and the grant submission process can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

