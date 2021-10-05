checkAd

Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program Now Open for Submissions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 15:30  |  25   |   |   

Starting October 1, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program is open and accepting submissions for 2022 grants through November 30, 2021. Now in its second year, the grant program supports projects and initiatives taking place at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey’s communities across the heart of America.

“Casey’s purpose is to make life better for our communities and guests every day. The Cash for Classrooms grant program is a significant way that we deliver on this purpose by helping students, teachers and families in our backyard,” said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community. “Last year we were able to provide $1 million for 99 grants that had a real impact in schools. From providing books to students over the summer break, to updating gymnasiums and increasing access to different learning opportunities, we are inspired to help even more students this year.”

Read more about the impact of last year’s grants on the Casey’s blog.

Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000 and can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives, including projects that assist schools with changes brought on by the pandemic.

The deadline to submit a grant application is November 30, 2021, and grants will be awarded in February and March of 2022. More information and the grant submission process can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

Casey's General Stores Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program Now Open for Submissions Starting October 1, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program is open and accepting submissions for 2022 grants through November 30, 2021. Now in its second year, the grant program supports projects and initiatives taking place at accredited K-12 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Casey’s Announces Agreement to Acquire 40 Convenience Stores in Tennessee and Kentucky
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Casey’s Launches Breakfast Lineup Featuring Delicious, Made-From-Scratch Dough
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Casey's Announces Strong First Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten