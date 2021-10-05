Rosenberger and STMicroelectronics Cooperate to Develop a Unique High-Speed Contactless Connector Based on 60GHz Wireless Technology

Fridolfing, Germany and Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Rosenberger, a leading manufacturer of impedance-controlled and optical connectivity solutions, today announced their collaboration on a contactless connector for ultra-reliable, short-range, point-to-point full-duplex data exchanges in industrial and medical applications.

Rosenberger’s innovative contactless connector, the RoProxCon, leverages ST’s 60GHz RF transceiver, the ST60A2, to deliver high-speed data transmission while providing immunity to movement, vibration, rotation, and contaminants such as moisture and dust, which can disrupt conventional pin-and-receptacle interconnects. The ST60A2 combines high-data-rate transmission at Bluetooth-like power consumption and promises a new range of medical and industrial applications that are no longer constrained by physical connections.

“Pairing ST’s contactless connectivity technology with our interconnect expertise and antenna-design knowledge enabled us to create a first-of-its-kind module that transmits full duplex data at up to 6 Gbps with complete rotational freedom. Much less expensive than alternative optical connectors and using much less power than other RF technologies, the RoProxCon will let innovators loose to create new applications,” said Folke Michelmann, Executive Vice President Medical & Industries at Rosenberger. “In working with ST, we see limitless application possibilities for our connector, which provides high-reliability and high-throughput at low power.”

“We developed the ST60A2 contactless transceiver to allow customers to create reliable, high data-rate, extremely power-efficient wireless links. Rosenberger’s expertise in interconnects combined with our RF chip is an outstanding example of the value of the technology,” added Laurent Malier, RF&Communications Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “Customers across the full range of electronics applications have expressed interest in this transceiver and several have shared their need for a module that includes the antenna. Our cooperation project with Rosenberger delivers on that need.”