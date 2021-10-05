Corporate Update for Flame Seal Products, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more than several months. Its principal creditor and largest shareholder, Flame Seal, LLC (a private limited liability corporation) became debtor-in-possession during the proceedings and, having acquired FSP's principal business and intellectual property assets, provided FSP operating capital to continue supplying products to existing customers as they slowly emerge from the Pandemic. FSP's chief executive officer (CEO) Craig Keyser has overseen this difficult transition as FSP downsized to minimum personnel to operate and move to a smaller and less expensive facility at 9420 Knight Road, Texas 77045 from 15200 West Drive, Houston, Texas 77053.