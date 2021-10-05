checkAd

FINTECH ENABLED PRIVATE EQUITY LENDER POSTS PROFITABLE MID-YEAR RESULTS ON INCREASED INCOME

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted an operating profit of $13,390 for the six-month period, compared to an operating loss of $183,979 for the same period a year ago. Income rose 22% to approximately $1.66 million for the period ending June 30, 2021. It is important to note that mid-year results are not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditor.  This update includes Legion Capital's ticker symbol and stock exchange. 

In addition to posting profitable results, Legion increased its assets from just over $12.7 million to over $19.4 million, an increase of 35%, its cash on hand from $1.227 million to over $4.964 million and shareholder equity from $248,000 to over $3.829 million. Legion further announced that it has sold approximately $24 million of its current $40 million Regulation A+ bond and preferred stock offering.

Legion Chairman James Byrd stated: "We are very pleased that we were able to post a profit for the first six months of 2021. Legion continues to experience solid profitable growth and that is a testament to the fantastic Legion team. In addition to increasing income and posting a profit, our company has shown increasing strength across the board. We are gaining solid traction in our most recent offering and the increased capital flow has allowed us to substantially increase our cash position, overall asset base and shareholder equity. By almost every measure, Legion is getting stronger every day and we are all very excited about the future for Legion Capital."

Legion Capital periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.LegionCapital.com, and its investor relations website, http://legioncapital.com/investors. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX: LGCP) is a FinTech driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

