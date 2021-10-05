Pender Growth Fund Announces Purchase of GreenSpace Brands Debt

Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, the Company will take assignment of certain rights and interest in a loan agreement (including certain security granted thereunder) between GreenSpace, as borrower, and Primary Capital Inc. (“ Primary ”), as the administrative and collateral agent for a syndicate of lenders. Pender Growth Fund will acquire $694,633.35 of the outstanding principal amount including fees advanced under the loan agreement, plus an additional $336,543.49 in accrued and unpaid interest, for a purchase price of $800,000.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSXV: PTF) (“ Pender Growth Fund ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire approximately $1M in debt of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (TSXV: JTR) (“ GreenSpace ”).

The Company, together with other entities managed by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd., beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, common shares representing 32.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GreenSpace (on a non-diluted basis). As a result of this ownership, the transaction is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSXV and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique investments; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

Forward-Looking Information

