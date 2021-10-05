checkAd

Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Signs Agreement for Full Control of Licensed Cannabis Cultivation & Manufacturing for Facility in Los Angeles, California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:45  |  17   |   |   

Company Now Expecting Over 1 Million in New Revenue Annually

SHERIDAN, WY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally signs an agreement that outlines full control with owner of licensed cannabis cultivation & manufacturing facility in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Mr. Munck, VP of Business Development, states “We are excited to announce to our shareholders that from the original letter of intent we have completed and the signed contractual arrangements which include the management of revenues from profit sharing for 8 to 10 harvests per year.  The multi-million-dollar cultivation site is currently producing high yield, high end, boutique flower and buds in a dual level “double decker” indoor cannabis grow.  The net revenues expected to Critical Solutions are between $1.0 million to $1.2 million dollars annually and further establishes our company in the California cannabis industry".

Mr. Barraza concludes, “We are proud to announce that we have completed another successful milestone and we are looking forward to future milestone completions with all our subsidiaries and projects. With the upcoming third quarter reports and the consolidation of MKH Ventures into Critical Solutions, Inc., we feel our growth strategy and revenue accumulation will increase shareholder value for years to come and therefore want to reiterate that there will be no reverse split for the foreseeable future".

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.MKH-Ventures.com.

Also note, the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/MKHVentures.

Contact Information:

CSLI Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

MKH Ventures, LLC
1-800-395- 6811
ir@mkh-ventures.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: MKH Ventures, LLC.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Signs Agreement for Full Control of Licensed Cannabis Cultivation & Manufacturing for Facility in Los Angeles, California Company Now Expecting Over 1 Million in New Revenue AnnuallySHERIDAN, WY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally signs an agreement that outlines full control with owner of licensed cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...