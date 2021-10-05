Altius Provides 3rd Quarter 2021 Project Generation Update

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to update its Project Generation (“PG”) business activities and its public junior equities portfolio. The market value of equities at September 30, 2021 was approximately $51.2 million, non-inclusive of $9.1 million in equity sales net of new investments. This compares to a market value of equities of $64.5 million at June 30, 2021.

10,089,199 common shares of Chesterfield Resources (CHF:LSE) were received during the quarter as payment for the Corporation’s sale of its Adeline copper project in Labrador, the value of which is included in the total above. An updated list of the public equity holdings has been posted to the Altius website at http://altiusminerals.com/projects/junior-equities.