Altius Provides 3rd Quarter 2021 Project Generation Update

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to update its Project Generation (“PG”) business activities and its public junior equities portfolio. The market value of equities at September 30, 2021 was approximately $51.2 million, non-inclusive of $9.1 million in equity sales net of new investments. This compares to a market value of equities of $64.5 million at June 30, 2021.

10,089,199 common shares of Chesterfield Resources (CHF:LSE) were received during the quarter as payment for the Corporation’s sale of its Adeline copper project in Labrador, the value of which is included in the total above. An updated list of the public equity holdings has been posted to the Altius website at http://altiusminerals.com/projects/junior-equities.

Portfolio and Project Highlights

Adventus Mining Corporation (ADZN:TSXV) (“Adventus”) continued to advance the ongoing feasibility study of its copper and gold rich El Domo deposit located within the Curipamba project, which is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, and is continuing to advance detailed planning for the final engineering design and commencement of mine construction beginning in 2022. Adventus also reported drilling results from a new discovery of volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization at Agua Santa, located approximately 4.5 kms southwest of the El Domo deposit, that included 6.34 metres of 1.77% copper, 1.46 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 7.45% zinc, 23.2 g/t silver and 0.24% lead - Press Release. Altius holds a 2% net smelter return royalty covering the Curipamba project.

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OGN:TSV-V) (“Orogen”) announced plans to spin out the Bell Creek copper project in BC and completed several project joint ventures. AngloGold Ashanti also provided an update during the quarter relating to the Silicon gold project in Nevada, over which Orogen and Altius hold 1% and 1.5% NSR royalties. In its announcement (Press Release) it noted the potential for “significant oxide ore bodies at Silicon and Merlin, as well as additional sulphide potential at Silicon at depth”, and that it will publish a Mineral Resource at Silicon for the year ending 31 December 2021.

