Boson Protocol claims a piece of fashion & NFT history with record breaking 1M USD Dolce & Gabbana suit purchase, D&G's most expensive suit ever

'The Glass Suit', personally designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, to be featured as part of Boson's Portal metaverse commerce experience

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boson Protocol, the decentralized commerce protocol that enables products, services and experiences to be sold as NFTs in the metaverse, has made NFT history by acquiring 'The Glass Suit', a digi-physical item personally designed by renowned fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Boson outbid other contenders at an auction on UNXD for the unique piece of fashion history, bidding 351 wETH, equivalent to $1 million.

The suit is part of Dolce & Gabbana's Collezione Genesi, a nine-piece luxury drop curated exclusively by NFT marketplace UNXD. 'The Glass Suit', which exists both digitally and physically in the real world, is the most expensive suit D&G has ever sold. The Glass Suit comes with a range of digital and physical experiences including its virtual recreation as an NFT, a custom fitting at the Dolce & Gabbana atelier in Milan, access to couture events in Italy, and two two-week exhibitions in Dolce & Gabbana stores. Boson Protocol intends to distribute these experiences to its community using Boson Protocol's technology.

Speaking about the purchase, Justin Banon, Co-Founder of Boson Protocol, said: "Collezione Genesi is a foundational moment in both fashion and NFT history, connecting the digital with the physical in a fascinating way. This novel approach mirrors our ambitions for the metaverse and decentralised commerce, bringing new, endless possibilities for innovative brands and their customers."

"This unique item from Dolce & Gabbana will be the cornerstone of our digital-physical collection, will drive excitement and awareness of metaverse commerce and demonstrate how Boson Protocol enables brands to sell physical products in the metaverse as NFTs."

Banon added: "Our vision for a more open and equitable commerce starts with initiatives like this, using the power of NFTs to bridge the metaverse with the real world. We see a $30 trillion opportunity ahead of us, where Boson will be the network upon which the future of commerce will run. And it starts with metaverse commerce. We want to enable everyone to benefit from a more equitable and fair commerce, and share in the value that they create."

The Glass Suit will be featured in Boson Portal, the protocol's metaverse commerce experience, which will launch in Decentraland in November. Boson has already announced digi-physical drops from digital fashion brands and creators like Metafactory, Auroboros and DRESSX.

As the world's first metaverse commerce brand experience, Boson Portal will allow brands to launch physical products in virtual worlds, and will include an events space, boutiques, an arena and retail spaces for brands, art installations, and cultural activations. Boson Portal is being built in Decentraland, a decentralized 3D virtual reality platform where Boson Protocol recently made a record-breaking $704k virtual real estate purchase.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol enables brands to sell physical products as NFTs within the metaverse

Our vision at Boson is to be the network upon which future commerce will run. And it starts with metaverse commerce

Boson solves one of the hardest problems in Web3: how digital products can be redeemed in the real world without the need for extractionary intermediaries. Thanks to breakthrough research on the use of NFT technology, decentralized governance, platform businesses, and Game Theory, Boson Protocol can enable a foundational piece of Web3: decentralized commerce.

Boson Protocol's initial application is in metaverse commerce, with brands selling physical products in virtual worlds as NFTs. But our vision goes well beyond the metaverse: Boson will unlock a $30 trillion opportunity, by creating a bridge between the virtual and real worlds, in a more equitable and fair way.

Built for creators, communities and merchants, Boson enables minimal fees, unlike traditional eCommerce intermediaries. With Boson, anyone can trust and everyone can benefit from a more equitable and fair commerce.




