KnowBe4 Makes Great Strides Towards Becoming a More Sustainable Organization

KnowBe4 commits to The Climate Pledge, implements a zero-waste plan, clean energy program and expanded recycling program

Tampa Bay, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it is making great strides towards becoming a more sustainable, environmentally friendly organization.

KnowBe4 has taken numerous steps to help reach this goal, including:

  • Signing The Climate Pledge (https://www.theclimatepledge.com/), which means that the organization is committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. As a part of this commitment, the organization is improving energy efficiency with new technologies and best practices, and pledging to increase its use of clean, renewable energy to at least 25% globally by 2025.
  • Implementing a zero-waste plan, with a target of 80% diversion from landfills in the first year, with a goal of 90% diversion by 2023.
  • Aiming for a Clean Energy Connection program to utilize 100% clean energy by 2022.
  • Expanded the recycling program to include composting coffee grounds and fruit, as well as recycling electronics, printer cartridges, batteries, plastic bags, reusable bags and certain office supplies.
  • Created an EarthBe4 group that conducts waste clean ups near the KnowBe4 headquarter offices in Clearwater, Florida.
  • Hired a director of facility services & sustainability to ensure that best practices regarding making the organization more environmentally friendly are followed for the long-term.

“Being a good steward for our planet is one of the most important things that we can do,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 is making a concerted effort to become a sustainable organization by making pledges and implementing plans and programs to help us get there. We are doing everything that we can to make this world a better place by becoming an environmentally responsible organization and hope that others follow suit.”  

For KnowBe4’s anniversary, each year, the organization makes a sizeable donation toward some sort of environmental cause. For example, last year, KnowBe4 donated 10,000 trees to be planted all over the world and this year, it made a donation to maintain 11 honeybee hives in our local Tampa Bay area.

On Sunday, October 3, a group of KnowBe4 employees volunteered to dive for an in-shore cleanup as well as a shoreline cleanup around Garrison Channel in Tampa. Garbage and plastic items were recovered from these efforts.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

 

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

  

CONTACT: Amanda Tarantino
KnowBe4
7277484221
amandat@knowbe4.com




