JLT Mobile Computers offers free guide on how to choose and buy the right barcode scanners to maximize productivity



Leading supplier of end-to-end rugged mobile computing solutions for challenging environments announces fourth in a series of no-cost guides to address strategic technology implementation issues in various markets and industries

Växjö, Sweden, 5 October 2021 * * * After 25+ years in business, JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is making available the benefits of its expertise in a series of free Buyer’s Guides designed to help new and existing customers make the right decisions in optimizing their operations for maximum efficiency and productivity. The fourth guide in the series outlines the five steps to scanner success and covers the many aspects of choosing and buying the right barcode scanning equipment. The new JLT scanner guide is available for free download here.

As a core technology of modern global commerce, barcode scanning is ubiquitous today. In 2020, barcode scanners to the value of almost 7 billion US dollars were sold worldwide, and the market continues to grow. With literally hundreds of different barcode types, each with its special strengths and limitations, finding the right one is not straightforward. The selection and implementation of barcode scanners and related gear for the mobile workforce includes numerous considerations other than just specifications and initial purchase price. Each deployment is different and has different requirements. Different types of technologies may or may not be compatible. Getting it right will boost productivity and motivate the workforce. Getting it wrong has costly implications.

“Embedding advanced barcode scanning capability into an operation isn’t easy,” says Christian Funk, director product marketing at JLT Mobile Computers. “That’s why we created a guide that walks interested readers through five key procurement questions to ask on route to finding the right scanner solution for their specific business needs. Barcode scanning can have enormous payback, but it must be the right equipment and approach, the workforce must be comfortable with it, everything must work together, and everything must be matched to the operation. At JLT, we know from working closely with warehousing customers using our rugged computers all over the world what matters when it comes to scanners and what doesn’t. And in this guide, we’re sharing what we’ve learned about finding the right scanners for the job.”