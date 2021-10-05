checkAd

DGAP-News SÜSS MicroTec continues to grow and records record order entry in the third quarter 2021

SÜSS MicroTec continues to grow and records record order entry in the third quarter 2021

- Order entry is up 129 percent year-on-year, with ca. EUR 101 million recorded in Q3

- Revenue has increased to ca. EUR 70 million, ca. 15 percent higher than the previous year

Garching, October 5, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, technology company SUSS MicroTec SE has received ca. EUR 101 million incoming orders during the third quarter of 2021. This represents an increase of ca. 40 percent compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2021: EUR 72.1 million), and an increase of ca. 129 percent compared to the prior year's quarter (Q3 2020: EUR 44.1 million). Orders received in all four business units of the Company have contributed to the increase in incoming orders. During the third quarter, SUSS MicroTec has generated revenue of ca. EUR 70 million, an increase of ca. 6 percent over the previous quarter's figure of EUR 65.8 million, and an increase of ca. 16 percent over the prior year figure of EUR 60.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

With that, incoming orders have reached a total value of ca. EUR 254 million for the first nine months of 2021, after EUR 206.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of ca. 23 percent. Revenue has increased by ca. 8 percent in the first nine months of 2021 and totaled ca. EUR 188 million, after EUR 173.9 million for the prior year period.

Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec, comments: "I am very happy that my colleagues have generated record orders for SUSS MicroTec this past quarter. In addition, I am glad that we succeeded to continue increasing revenue at a time when, along with the rest of our industry and the overall economy, we are affected by various supply chain and logistics challenges."

The figures presented today have no significant influence on the revenue and earnings guidance for the year 2021: the Company confirms its guidance for the year 2021 of revenue between EUR 270 million and EUR 290 million, an EBIT margin between 9% and 11%, and free cash flow between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million. The Company's goal for 2025 remains achieving at least EUR 400 million revenue and at least 15% EBIT margin.
