a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Robert
|Last name(s):
|Gärtner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Ernst Russ AG
b) LEI
|529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161077
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.6600 EUR
|18343.92 EUR
|3.6800 EUR
|21126.88 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|18359.40 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|2630.70 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|3700.00 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|1998.00 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|4384.50 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|925.00 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|1616.90 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|3700.00 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|5908.90 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|88071.10 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|1535.50 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|3700.00 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|3022.90 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|3008.10 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|3700.00 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|958.30 EUR
|3.7000 EUR
|9094.60 EUR
