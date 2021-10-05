Finance Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology

“For decades The Hackett Group’s benchmarks have been the gold standard by which most global companies measure world-class performance in finance and other business services. Now, with the growing impact of digital transformation, The Hackett Group is raising the bar further with its shift to a Digital World Class measurement standard. Our new research details how highly technology-enabled organizations are achieving new levels of peak performance,” said The Hackett Group Vice President, Research Erik Dorr.

By fully embracing digital transformation, finance organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency and effectiveness, including 43% lower cost, improved agility, and enhanced customer experience, according to new Digital World Class finance research from The Hackett Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

“The results are impressive. But the bottom line is straightforward. Our research provides empirical evidence of the impact that digital transformation is having,” said Dorr. “For years, companies have been making incremental improvements, optimizing processes, cutting costs and reducing transactional labor to reach world-class performance. But new technologies allow many companies to fast-forward to Digital World Class levels of operational excellence and business value. And they can get much of this benefit by overlaying digital technology on their existing systems, rather than embarking on large-scale infrastructure changes.”

A public version of the research, “Digital World Class Finance: Reaching New Heights in Peak Performance” is available free, with registration, at http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/findigwc2106sm. It contains more than 30 metrics detailing the performance of Digital World Class finance organizations. But here is a summary of the key research findings:

Greater Efficiency – Digital World Class finance organizations operate at 43% lower cost than typical functions (i.e., peers) and 11% lower cost than traditional world-class finance. Over the past decade, the cost gap between world class and peers has narrowed as peers caught up, reducing costs by 2.7% annually while costs at world-class finance organizations remained virtually unchanged. With the shift to Digital World Class, the gap has now widened once again. Digital World Class finance organizations also employ 47% fewer full-time equivalent (FTEs) than peers per billion dollars of revenue. The gap is even greater for transaction-processing FTEs (61%), enabling them to deliver transaction processing at a 62% lower cost.