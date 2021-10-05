checkAd

Northern Trust Appoints Gary Paulin as Head of Global Strategic Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Gary Paulin as head of Global Strategic Solutions for its asset servicing business.

In this newly-created position, Paulin, who is based in London, will lead the development and design of innovative solutions that will enable clients to access and benefit from the full range of Northern Trust’s global capabilities.

The appointment supports Northern Trust Whole Office – the strategy bringing advanced open architecture, multi-asset class solutions to institutional market participants, across the entire investment lifecycle.

Paulin reports to Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust, who comments, “As our capabilities to support the front office continue to grow, so do our client interactions. Gary’s expertise and experience to build relationships at a senior level with the front office will be key. This strategic appointment also underscores our commitment to client collaboration and co-creation to help clients execute on their overall business strategy.”

Paulin assumes the role having previously been global head of Integrated Trading Solutions, Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability. He has over 20 years’ experience within the financial services industry, having joined Northern Trust in 2016 after the Bank’s acquisition of Aviate Global LLP, an institutional equity brokerage firm co-founded by Paulin.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Appoints Gary Paulin as Head of Global Strategic Solutions Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Gary Paulin as head of Global Strategic Solutions for its asset servicing business. In this newly-created position, Paulin, who is based in London, will lead the development and design of innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Northern Trust Collateral Optimization Capability Helps Investors Meet UMR Obligations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21FlexShares von Northern Trust Asset Management legt in Europa neue klimafokussierte Schwellenländer-ETF-Fonds auf
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Northern Trust Hires Stan Treger as Behavioral Insights Advisor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Northern Trust Strategic Investment in Essentia Analytics Adds Innovative New Dimension to Whole Office Strategy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Northern Trust Asset Management Names Chief Investment Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Northern Trust Automates Data Extraction from Alternative Asset Documentation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.2150 South Capital, General Partner of ND Growth Fund, Expands Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Northern Trust’s 5-Year Market Forecast Calls for Global Economy to Grow by 2.9%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Washington, D.C. Wealth Management Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten