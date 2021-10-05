Mandiant Accelerates Operational Use of its Leading Threat Intelligence with First-of-their-kind SaaS Offerings

Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit – Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced two new, first-of-their-kind SaaS offerings – Active Breach & Intel Monitoring and Ransomware Defense Validation. The new products bolster the multi-vendor Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities of the Mandiant Advantage platform by accelerating operational use of Mandiant’s leading up-to-the-minute threat intelligence and validating whether an organization’s security controls could alert, contain, or block prevalent ransomware attacks. These offerings are designed with organizations of all sizes in mind to improve their security effectiveness and confidence in their readiness to defend against cyber attacks. The two new offerings are expected to be generally available in January 2022.

Threat actors have continued to become more sophisticated – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic – and are targeting organizations of all sizes and industries. As organizations invest in talent and technology to stop these potential threats, they require solutions that quickly identify targeted attacks and gaps in security informed by up-to-date, relevant threat intelligence.

To address the growing need of organizations to protect themselves against cyber attacks, Mandiant is launching Active Breach & Intel Monitoring and Ransomware Defense Validation. Leveraging the most accurate and relevant threat intelligence, these SaaS-based solutions allow organizations to detect the presence of active Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) in their environment and test their readiness to withstand the latest ransomware attacks.

Active Breach & Intel Monitoring

Active Breach & Intel Monitoring, powered by insights gained from Mandiant’s global incident response engagements and comprehensive threat intelligence research, is designed to identify the presence of relevant Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) within organizations’ IT environments based on the latest information from real, active breach investigations performed worldwide. With this data, Active Breach & Intel Monitoring module searches customers’ data for IOC matches from the present to the previous 30+ days.