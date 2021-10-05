Accenture Acquires Advoco, Scaling Capabilities for Intelligent Asset Management Solutions

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Advoco , one of the largest systems integrators for Infor EAM , a leading software-as-a-service suite for enterprise asset management (EAM). The acquisition expands Accenture’s capabilities to help clients in the consumer goods & services, industrial, life sciences, transit and other industries make their operations and supply chains safer, more sustainable, productive and cost-efficient. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Accenture has acquired Advoco, one of the largest systems integrators for Infor EAM, to scale its capabilities for intelligent asset management solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advoco’s mission is to form trusted advisor partnerships with clients across industries. It specializes in configuring and integrating Infor EAM software with companies’ existing enterprise and operational systems, and EAM training programs. The solutions and services Advoco provides are designed to help clients enhance the reliability and extend the overall lifecycle of their critical assets.

Founded in 2002, Advoco has been repeatedly named Infor EAM Partner of the Year. Most of its over 100 asset management professionals are based in Greenville, SC, close to the Infor EAM product development team. Accenture plans to establish Advoco’s Greenville office as a center of excellence for Infor EAM delivery, industry use cases and intelligent asset management.

The entire Advoco team joins Accenture’s Industry X group in the United States, strengthening its suite of services for digitizing clients’ engineering and maintenance functions, factory floors and plant operations.

“Many of our clients are looking to leverage Infor EAM when embedding more intelligence in their asset management to drive the performance of their most critical assets,” said Nigel Stacey, global lead for Accenture Industry X. “Advoco is highly respected for its talent, expertise and training program in this space. Together, we will bring Infor EAM capabilities to clients at scale to take advantage of a growing market opportunity.”

Marty Osborn, partner at Advoco, said: “Becoming part of the Accenture Industry X family is an incredible opportunity for our clients and our employees. Accenture’s capabilities and expertise enable us to bring more cutting-edge, innovative work to our clients and grow as a team and as individuals. We’re excited to deliver outstanding expertise in the design, consultation and implementation of Infor EAM to even more companies and markets.”