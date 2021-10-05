checkAd

Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines Department of Tourism celebrates the history and culture of the country by developing new circuits among its regions. It is also focusing on standardizing health and safety protocols for all tourism areas as the country gets ready to welcome the rest of the world with its famous warm hospitality.   

This year, the Philippines celebrates its pivotal role in the Quincentennial commemoration of the first circumnavigation of the world by navigator and explorer Ferdinand Magellan. He arrived in 1521 and discovered a thriving civilization. Many of these ancient cultural traditions are still in practice today together with the influences that have been introduced by other cultures. This has made the Philippines an interesting destination where various cultures from different eras come together.  

"We have different types of attractions and activities to suit our travelers' interests once international borders for travel reopens. Whether it is nature trips to our beautiful beaches and mountains, or cultural immersions in our regions that have rich traditions unique to our country, there is something new to enjoy at every visit," says Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

With the country's rich heritage and culture, sites of interest abound all over the country. Many of these historic places can be visited conveniently in one city. Here are some places to visit on your visit to the Philippines:

Ilocos

Up North, the influences of the Spanish era abound, from the Baroque churches such as the San Agustin Church in Paoay, Ilocos Norte which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in the 17th century, it was also named as a National Cultural Treasure in 1973. The Museo Ilocos Norte gives visitors a glimpse of life in the region's diverse cultures with displays of Ilocano, Igorot and Itneg traditional clothing, household utensils, ceremonial objects and more. The museum is housed in an old tabacalera, or cigar factory, with tobacco being one of main agricultural industries of Ilocos.

Vigan is a place to visit for a culture trip. The Bantay Church in Ilocos Sur is a must-see with its bell tower structure that also served as a lookout point against pirates still standing to this day. The whole street of Calle Crisologo is another UNESCO World Heritage Site in the North, with its old-world charm of cobblestone streets and heritage structures transporting tourists back in time. Vigan is also where one can watch the traditional art of pottery making at the Pagburnayan, while travelers can watch locals, in Brgy. Camangaan still in Vigan, weave the local cotton fabric called Inabel on their hand looms.        

