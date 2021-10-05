Poda Completes Delivery of 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pod Order

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company")

(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce that it has completed

delivery of the previously announced purchase order of 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM)

Poda Pods.



On October 4th, 2021, Poda completed delivery to the customer of 500,000 Beyond

Burn(TM) Poda Pods that had been previously ordered on September 7th, 2021. It

is anticipated that the customer will now begin preparations for launching the

products into the Asian and European marketplaces.





Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company, commented, "This delivery marks the beginning of large-scale sales of Poda's products. Our pilot production facility continues to produce nearly 400,000 Poda Pods per month, and this production will be used to support continued sales growth to strategic customers in markets around the world. Our goal is to continue priming key markets so that we will be able to sell the entirety of our anticipated 10 million monthly production capacity as soon as the production facility is brought online. I look forward to an exciting 2022 as we, through our strategic subsidiaries, continue to grow our production capacities and sales volumes and expand our operations into markets around the globe."