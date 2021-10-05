checkAd

Poda Completes Delivery of 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pod Order

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce that it has completed
delivery of the previously announced purchase order of 500,000 Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods.

On October 4th, 2021, Poda completed delivery to the customer of 500,000 Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods that had been previously ordered on September 7th, 2021. It
is anticipated that the customer will now begin preparations for launching the
products into the Asian and European marketplaces.

Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company, commented, "This delivery marks the
beginning of large-scale sales of Poda's products. Our pilot production facility
continues to produce nearly 400,000 Poda Pods per month, and this production
will be used to support continued sales growth to strategic customers in markets
around the world. Our goal is to continue priming key markets so that we will be
able to sell the entirety of our anticipated 10 million monthly production
capacity as soon as the production facility is brought online. I look forward to
an exciting 2022 as we, through our strategic subsidiaries, continue to grow our
production capacities and sales volumes and expand our operations into markets
around the globe."

On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Holdings, Inc.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@poda-holdings.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3312556-1&h=3135998490&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
da-holdings.com%2F&a=www.poda-holdings.com

ABOUT PODA HOLDINGS, INC.

Poda Holdings, Inc. ("Poda" or the "Company") is actively engaged in the global
commercialization of heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the
potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The
Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable
single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The
innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination
between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements
and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable
potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda's HNB system is fully patented
in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost
70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only
cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all
cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda's fully
patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other
HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship
Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea
leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a
smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction.
Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial
experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and
without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws. Although Poda Holdings, Inc. believes, in light of
the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected
future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate,
that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are
reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Holdings,
Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are
cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual
results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these
statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this
release. Poda Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses,
expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Holdings,
Inc., its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda
Holdings, Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future
events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities
laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

