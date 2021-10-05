checkAd

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 16:30  |  48   |   |   

RAIPUR, India, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on LFT Market by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods, Industrial Goods, and Others), by Reinforcement Type (Glass Fiber LFT and Other LFTs), by Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate, PEEK/PEKK, and Others), by Material Form (LFRT and D-LFT), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

Stratview_Research_Logo

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's LFT market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market: Highlights

Long fiber thermoplastic (LFT) is the category of composite materials based on thermoplastic resin system and reinforced with long discontinuous fibers. They are typically used to make parts through injection or compression molding process.

In 2020, the wrath of pandemic hit hard on all the major industries including automotive, consumer goods, sporting goods, and industrial equipment. The LFT market could not escape from such distressing scenario and logged a massive decline of -12% in 2020 amid the pandemic. However, the industry stakeholders are expecting a quick recovery in some regional markets. The recovery from the disruption brought by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to start from 2021. It is anticipated that the market will cross its 2019-sales figure in 2022, marking a consistent growth during the forecast period. Overall, the LFT market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 4.4% in the next five years to reach US$ 1,353 Million in 2026.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.35 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research RAIPUR, India, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on LFT Market by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods, Industrial Goods, and Others), by Reinforcement Type (Glass …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale