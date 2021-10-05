checkAd

Levitee Labs Publishes First Revenue Figures for August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 16:29  |  29   |   |   

  • Levitee Labs achieves August 2021 revenues of $893,863
  • Levitee Clinics & Pharmacies achieves August 2021 revenues of $543,705
  • Continued growth across core divisions of the company, including Levitee Clinics, Levitee Pharmacies, and Earth Circle Organics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to publish revenue figures for the month of August 2021. On a consolidated basis, the Company has recorded (unaudited) revenue of $893,863 for the month of August.

Since acquiring ACT Medical Centres in July, Levitee Pharmacies has seen its revenue increase by 10.0% from July to August. Earth Circle Organics, Levitee’s direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfoods products increased sales 14.5% from July to August ($303,731 in July to $347,902 in August). This has been primarily achieved through further scaling the direct-to-consumer business and introducing a multidisciplinary component to Levitee Labs’ healthcare assets, incorporating novel mental health and treatment modalities.

Founder and CEO Pouya Farmand stated, “We are focused on continuing to scale our business with both organic growth initiatives as well as pursuing further acquisitions in the health and wellness space. Our team is working hard on integrating our current assets and pushing to realize both operational cost savings in addition to top line growth.”

Mr. Farmand continued by saying, “The Company is successfully executing on its strategic plan to innovate internally, accelerate organic growth through cross-sales opportunities, and make strategic value acquisitions on an opportunistic basis. We have put a strong emphasis on the continued growth of recurring revenues.”

The Company will look to further build on its aggressive expansion plans for the upcoming twelve months. The core focus of the Company is to generate revenue by taking advantage of opportunistic acquisitions, increasing margins, and further developing its portfolio of assets through organic growth and other significant growth opportunities that are available in the market.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics & Levitee Pharmacies, which includes ACT Medical Centres, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta, Canada; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta, Canada to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta, Canada specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; MONKE Nutraceuticals, a company specialized in developing and distributing premium functional mushroom supplements sold via online portals; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at leviteelabs.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Levitee Labs Publishes First Revenue Figures for August 2021 Levitee Labs achieves August 2021 revenues of $893,863Levitee Clinics & Pharmacies achieves August 2021 revenues of $543,705Continued growth across core divisions of the company, including Levitee Clinics, Levitee Pharmacies, and Earth Circle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...