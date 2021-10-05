Levitee Labs Publishes First Revenue Figures for August 2021

Since acquiring ACT Medical Centres in July, Levitee Pharmacies has seen its revenue increase by 10.0% from July to August. Earth Circle Organics, Levitee’s direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfoods products increased sales 14.5% from July to August ($303,731 in July to $347,902 in August). This has been primarily achieved through further scaling the direct-to-consumer business and introducing a multidisciplinary component to Levitee Labs’ healthcare assets, incorporating novel mental health and treatment modalities.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the " Company " or " Levitee Labs ”) (CSE: LVT), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to publish revenue figures for the month of August 2021. On a consolidated basis, the Company has recorded (unaudited) revenue of $893,863 for the month of August.

Founder and CEO Pouya Farmand stated, “We are focused on continuing to scale our business with both organic growth initiatives as well as pursuing further acquisitions in the health and wellness space. Our team is working hard on integrating our current assets and pushing to realize both operational cost savings in addition to top line growth.”

Mr. Farmand continued by saying, “The Company is successfully executing on its strategic plan to innovate internally, accelerate organic growth through cross-sales opportunities, and make strategic value acquisitions on an opportunistic basis. We have put a strong emphasis on the continued growth of recurring revenues.”

The Company will look to further build on its aggressive expansion plans for the upcoming twelve months. The core focus of the Company is to generate revenue by taking advantage of opportunistic acquisitions, increasing margins, and further developing its portfolio of assets through organic growth and other significant growth opportunities that are available in the market.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics & Levitee Pharmacies, which includes ACT Medical Centres, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta, Canada; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta, Canada to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta, Canada specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; MONKE Nutraceuticals, a company specialized in developing and distributing premium functional mushroom supplements sold via online portals; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at leviteelabs.com.