checkAd

VERB Engages Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author David Meltzer as Executive Producer for verbTV, VERB’s Shoppable Entertainment Channel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 16:30  |  28   |   |   

verbTV, an extension of VERB’s online shopping destination Marketplace, is an online TV channel with interactive, shoppable entertainment content that allows viewers to click, shop, and perform numerous other interactions directly through the video

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with David Meltzer to serve as an executive producer at verbTV, the shoppable entertainment extension of VERB’s livestream shopping destination, Marketplace (codename).

Currently the CEO and Founder of David Meltzer Enterprises, Mr. Meltzer is also co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, a global sports and entertainment marketing agency and one of the world’s most successful sports marketing firms that leverages over $20 billion in relationship capital and over 38 years of business experience, bringing athletes, celebrities, and businesses together to “make a lot of money, help a lot of people, and have a lot of fun.” He was the former CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. Considered one of the top e-sports entrepreneurs and investors, Mr. Meltzer is also a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook. He has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

verbTV is an online ecommerce channel providing viewers with a slate of shoppable and interactive entertainment programming. verbTV viewers will be able to click directly in videos to purchase products they see featured in the videos among many other engaging interactive capabilities.

As an executive producer at verbTV, Mr. Meltzer will produce content for VERB’s shoppable entertainment channel. The first among many verbTV programs in development will be Season 3 of “2 Minute Drill,” a reality TV competition created and hosted by Mr. Meltzer, Seasons 1 and 2 of which are currently available for viewing on the Bloomberg Television Network and Amazon Prime Video. Every episode of 2 Minute Drill features five entrepreneurs competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes with only two minutes each to persuade a panel of judges that their business pitch is the best. The judges/mentors, themselves successful entrepreneurs, provide insightful advice to help contestants strengthen their brands and pitches. Bringing the shoppable version of 2 Minute Drill exclusively to verbTV adds a new dimension to the entertainment experience, as viewers will now be able to participate in the program by purchasing the products and services offered by the contestants’ companies, among many other empowering interactions made possible by VERB’s state-of-the-art interactive video technology. In addition to 2 Minute Drill, Mr. Meltzer is expected to develop shoppable, interactive programs centered around e-sports as well as a shoppable version of Season 2 of Mr. Meltzer’s new TV show “Office Hours,” the first late-night entrepreneur talk show that features the best and brightest entrepreneurial minds from business, sports, and entertainment to talk about success, failure, and everything in between (Season 1 premiers on Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 15, 2021).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VERB Engages Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author David Meltzer as Executive Producer for verbTV, VERB’s Shoppable Entertainment Channel verbTV, an extension of VERB’s online shopping destination Marketplace, is an online TV channel with interactive, shoppable entertainment content that allows viewers to click, shop, and perform numerous other interactions directly through the video …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...