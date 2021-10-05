In March 2021, a police search of ORPEA's headquarters took place, followed by the interview of certain Group employees by the investigators. ORPEA fully cooperated in the investigations conducted and will continue to do so.

Following the article published today in Challenges, the ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP) provides the following response.

As it is not a party to the proceedings, ORPEA does not have access to the file. To the best of the Group's knowledge, the investigations relate to the sale of a retirement home to ORPEA in France in 2008 and more specifically to the tax treatment of this sale by the sellers, who were not part of the Group.

Furthermore, the information available to the Group allows ORPEA to confirm that there was no retro commission.

Therefore, ORPEA and its management are not directly concerned.

ORPEA

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in comprehensive long-term care, with a network of 1,156 facilities comprising 116,514 beds (26,359 of which are under construction) across 23 countries, which are divided into five geographical regions:

- France Benelux: 586 facilities/49,207 beds (5,672 of which are under construction)

- Central Europe: 268 facilities/28,419 beds (5,828 of which are under construction)

- Eastern Europe: 142 facilities/15,255 beds (4,101 of which are under construction)

- Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 158 facilities/23,108 beds (10,373 of which are under construction)

- Rest of the world: 2 facilities/525 beds (385 of which are under construction)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

