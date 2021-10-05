META Completes Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.

Transaction to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of Metamaterials

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ: MMAT, FSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. (“Nanotech”) (TSXV:NTS)(OTCQX:NTSFF), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features that provide anti-counterfeiting solutions used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, in an all-cash transaction at C$1.25 per Nanotech common share (each, a “Nanotech Share”), for a total value of approximately C$90.9 million on a fully-diluted basis (“Transaction”).



“META is focused on growth and extending its leadership position in commercializing metamaterials,” said Ram Ramkumar, META’s Chairman of the Board. “Nanotech’s highly skilled team and well-established, cost competitive production capability will complement our technology platform enabling a faster scale up into existing applications and position the Company for expansion into new verticals as well.”