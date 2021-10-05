META Completes Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.
Transaction to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of Metamaterials
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ: MMAT, FSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and
nanocomposites, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. (“Nanotech”) (TSXV:NTS)(OTCQX:NTSFF), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable
nano-optic security features that provide anti-counterfeiting solutions used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, in an all-cash transaction at C$1.25 per Nanotech common
share (each, a “Nanotech Share”), for a total value of approximately C$90.9 million on a fully-diluted basis (“Transaction”).
“META is focused on growth and extending its leadership position in commercializing metamaterials,” said Ram Ramkumar, META’s Chairman of the Board. “Nanotech’s highly skilled team and well-established, cost competitive production capability will complement our technology platform enabling a faster scale up into existing applications and position the Company for expansion into new verticals as well.”
Nanotech’s team brings decades of experience in nanophotonics R&D, high-volume, roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL), and nano-coating production. Nanotech has in-house, state of the art electron beam lithography (EBL) capability, which is expected to significantly increase META’s capacity for new customer engagements and shorten material selection programs. Capacity at Nanotech’s Thurso, Quebec production facility, situated on 11 acres of land, with a 105,000 square foot building, currently exceeds 7 million square meters per year, and META plans to approximately double capacity to 15 million square meters over the next 1-2 years. For more details, please visit https://investors.metamaterial.com/ir-calendar to view the webcast announcing the Nanotech transaction.
“We are excited to have closed the acquisition in order to begin collaborating to offer the best in quality, depth of expertise, mass customization experience and new business opportunities for our partners,” said George Palikaras, President and Chief Executive Officer of META. “META and Nanotech will together develop and manufacture intelligent surfaces and solutions for our customers that are expected to add a new dimension to industries such as automotive, security, healthcare, aerospace, energy and consumer electronics. We look forward to working with industry leaders to bring them the power and benefits of nanotechnology, which will enable their products to achieve industry leading performance.”
