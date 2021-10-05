The Office Gurus Named #1 Best Place to Work in Call Center Industry in El Salvador

Employers for Youth is a quantitative study that seeks to recognize the best companies for young professionals. It is the only study in the world focused on this segment. Employers for Youth was created by FirstJob, the leader in Latin America for employer branding, attraction and retention of young talent.

SEMINOLE, FLA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office Gurus, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in the call center industry in El Salvador for the second consecutive year by Employers for Youth and #3 across all industries.

“We are honored to be recognized as the best place to work by Employers for Youth,” said Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus. “Creating a great workplace and continually evolving as a growing organization is critical to attracting and retaining the best talent to serve our customers. This award is a reflection of the dedication from our 3,500 Gurus worldwide.”

The Office Gurus placed #3 overall across all industries in El Salvador ahead of many global brands. Employers for Youth surveyed 100,000 young professionals with 700 participating companies in 13 countries. The evaluation criteria included recognition, talent, innovation, infrastructure, quality of life, career development, benefits, work environment, reputation and cultural diversity.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.TheOfficeGurus.com for more information.





