checkAd

The Office Gurus Named #1 Best Place to Work in Call Center Industry in El Salvador

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 16:49  |  14   |   |   

SEMINOLE, FLA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office Gurus, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in the call center industry in El Salvador for the second consecutive year by Employers for Youth and #3 across all industries.

Employers for Youth is a quantitative study that seeks to recognize the best companies for young professionals. It is the only study in the world focused on this segment. Employers for Youth was created by FirstJob, the leader in Latin America for employer branding, attraction and retention of young talent.

“We are honored to be recognized as the best place to work by Employers for Youth,” said Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus. “Creating a great workplace and continually evolving as a growing organization is critical to attracting and retaining the best talent to serve our customers. This award is a reflection of the dedication from our 3,500 Gurus worldwide.”

The Office Gurus placed #3 overall across all industries in El Salvador ahead of many global brands. Employers for Youth surveyed 100,000 young professionals with 700 participating companies in 13 countries. The evaluation criteria included recognition, talent, innovation, infrastructure, quality of life, career development, benefits, work environment, reputation and cultural diversity.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.TheOfficeGurus.com for more information. 


CONTACT: Contact:

Dominic Leide
President, The Office Gurus
(727) 803-7114

OR

Hala Elsherbini
Three Part Advisors
(214) 442-0016




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Office Gurus Named #1 Best Place to Work in Call Center Industry in El Salvador SEMINOLE, FLA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Office Gurus, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in the call center industry in El Salvador for the second consecutive year by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...