Ortelius Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding its Vehement Opposition to Capital Senior Living's Amended Transactions with Conversant Capital

We urge Capital Senior Living’s stockholders to vote AGAINST the Amended Transactions recommended by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021.

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”) today sent the below letter to stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) regarding its opposition to the Company’s amended financing transactions (the “Amended Transactions”) with Conversant Capital LLC (“Conversant”). The Amended Transactions are also supported by Arbiter Partners QP, LP (“Arbiter”) and Silk Partners, LP (“Silk”). Stockholders can view the accompanying presentation that we have released with today’s letter by visiting www.SaveCSU.com .

***

Fellow Stockholder,

Ortelius, a 12.7% stockholder of Capital Senior Living, is squarely aligned with you. This is why we plan to vote AGAINST the Amended Transactions announced by Capital Senior Living and Conversant after the close of the market on Friday, October 1st. We cannot support an exceedingly costly and highly-dilutive deal that was clearly restructured to gain the support of a subset of large investors, Arbiter and Silk, at the direct expense of other common stockholders. We also cannot support a deal that hands control of a majority of the Company’s Board to Conversant and Silk, whose collective actions cause us to doubt their alignment with fellow stockholders and willingness to uphold the tenets of sound corporate governance.

We see no justification for stockholders to support a deal that includes the litany of drawbacks and disincentives detailed in this letter. Despite the Board’s claims that Capital Senior Living may face financial ruin without the Amended Transactions, we firmly believe the facts indicate otherwise:

The Company’s occupancy rates have steadily improved throughout the year and are now nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The Company is in a much stronger financial position after recently extending its $40.5 million bridge loan with BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. until year-end 2022 on similar terms.

The Company has less than $50 million of debt coming due in the next 6 months.

The Company’s debt is overcollateralized by the value of its substantial real estate holdings.

Invictus Global Management LLC (“Invictus”), which is backed by a $9 billion credit institution, has publicly announced a willingness to provide up to $150 million in capital on superior terms.

Ortelius and other investors have conveyed their willingness to immediately infuse significant capital into the Company through a solution that includes a stockholder-friendly rights offering.

Based on our extensive analysis of the Amended Transactions, we can confidently state that this re-cut is great for Conversant, Arbiter, Silk and Capital Senior Living’s management while being terrible for the rest of the Company’s common stockholders: