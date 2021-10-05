Intubation Science Selects ADM Tronics to Finalize Development and Manufacture of Breakthrough Intubation System

The LSI System is a single-use, disposable, sterilized device intended for examination and visualization of a patient’s upper airway throughout intubation, thus aiding safer placement of endotracheal tubes.

Northvale, NJ, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT ) announced that Intubation Science, Inc. (“ISI”) has selected ADMT to finalize engineering development and manufacture of the Light Speed Intubator-Imaging Stylet System (the “LSI System”). The LSI System is a novel intubation system developed and multi-patented by ISI for US and international medical markets.

The LSI System is intended for use in both hospital and pulmonary outpatient surgical centers and provides rapid intubation under optical guidance, for placement of an endotracheal tube.

It is intended to be used by physicians and surgeons, and by nursing and technical staff, under their direction and guidance. Additional use scenarios can include emergency utilization by EMTs, medics, and first responders. In addition to such acute use situations, it can be deployed for chronic intubation applications in ICUs, long-term care facilities (nursing homes) as well as in acute/chronic applications such as in LTACHs (long-term acute care hospitals).

“The LSI System is a significant breakthrough in intubation scenarios that has the potential to save pulmonary-impaired patients from critical injury and death, especially during this time of COVID with its high incidence of required intubations,” stated Jerry Katzman, MD, President of ISI. “We are excited to be working with ADMT to finalize this important technology for the worldwide medical markets.”

The LSI System requires additional engineering development for volume manufacturing and regulatory compliance. ADMT will provide the engineering activities for development of efficient manufacturing design and regulatory requirements for volume production of the LSI System in ADMT’s FDA-Registered Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Northvale, NJ.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device, and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development, and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available on the Company’s website - admtronics.com.



Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases, and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino

201-767-6040

andre@admtronics.com