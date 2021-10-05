TPG Agrees to Make Majority Investment in Digital Process Automation Leader Nintex

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation, today announced a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in the company to TPG Capital , the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Across its platforms, TPG has invested in leading software companies including C3 AI, Planview, ThycoticCentrify, WellSky, and Zscaler. Nintex's current majority investor, Thoma Bravo , a leading software investment firm, plans to make a new equity investment in the company and maintain a significant minority interest. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Nintex is a strong, growing business that offers the most powerful, easy-to-use, and complete platform in the digital process automation industry. The company expanded its process solution capabilities from digital forms and workflow to its next-generation cloud platform with intelligent forms, advanced workflows, digital document generation, eSignatures, and robotic process automation (RPA). Nintex also provides the industry's most powerful process management solution through Nintex Promapp, its collaborative solution for intuitively capturing, mapping, documenting and supporting all kinds of organizational work processes.

"In today's landscape, digital process automation and management are critical to any company's ability to work effectively and efficiently," said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. "The automation of the enterprise is a core investment theme for our software team, and we believe Nintex is at the forefront of enabling this transformation. While the company serves thousands of organizations today, we believe they are only scratching the surface in terms of the breadth of departmental and industry process solutions needed. We look forward to working with the teams at Nintex and Thoma Bravo to accelerate the company's growth."