checkAd

TPG Agrees to Make Majority Investment in Digital Process Automation Leader Nintex

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 16:59  |  40   |   |   

Thoma Bravo Plans to Make a New Equity Investment in the Company and Maintain a Significant Minority Interest. TPG and Thoma Bravo Expect to Work Together to Accelerate the Company's Digital Process Automation Success.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in the company to TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Across its platforms, TPG has invested in leading software companies including C3 AI, Planview, ThycoticCentrify, WellSky, and Zscaler. Nintex's current majority investor, Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, plans to make a new equity investment in the company and maintain a significant minority interest. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $108 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio, www.tpg.com.

Nintex is a strong, growing business that offers the most powerful, easy-to-use, and complete platform in the digital process automation industry. The company expanded its process solution capabilities from digital forms and workflow to its next-generation cloud platform with intelligent forms, advanced workflows, digital document generation, eSignatures, and robotic process automation (RPA). Nintex also provides the industry's most powerful process management solution through Nintex Promapp, its collaborative solution for intuitively capturing, mapping, documenting and supporting all kinds of organizational work processes. 

"In today's landscape, digital process automation and management are critical to any company's ability to work effectively and efficiently," said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. "The automation of the enterprise is a core investment theme for our software team, and we believe Nintex is at the forefront of enabling this transformation. While the company serves thousands of organizations today, we believe they are only scratching the surface in terms of the breadth of departmental and industry process solutions needed. We look forward to working with the teams at Nintex and Thoma Bravo to accelerate the company's growth."

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPG Agrees to Make Majority Investment in Digital Process Automation Leader Nintex Thoma Bravo Plans to Make a New Equity Investment in the Company and Maintain a Significant Minority Interest. TPG and Thoma Bravo Expect to Work Together to Accelerate the Company's Digital Process Automation Success. BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale