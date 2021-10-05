checkAd

Keysight Delivers New Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the release of the APS-100/400GE Series network application and security modular test platform. This new platform delivers hyperscale encryption throughput that enables network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and data centers operators to validate equipment to support the massive data volume and cybersecurity requirements of their customers.

Today’s hyperscale data center operators are preparing for unprecedented traffic volumes and ever-expanding attack surfaces. NEMs need to validate their next-generation firewalls for this emerging market, and data center operators must strike a balance between security and user experience in operation.

“Piecing together test systems to push new hyperscale data center devices to their limits has become cost prohibitive and unmanageable. This is especially true for simulating encrypted traffic and massive data sets like elephant flows found in artificial intelligence and machine learning use-cases,” said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager, Keysight’s Network Test and Security Solutions group. “Keysight’s APS Series delivers a new approach — a single application and security test platform -- that modularly scales to double the encryption throughput per rack unit of the nearest competitor.”

Keysight’s APS platform includes the APS-M1010 controller and APS-ONE-100 appliance modules that can be stacked to provide hyperscale data center device manufacturers and operators with a cost-effective “pay-as-you-grow” approach to their cybersecurity testing needs. The approach preserves current and future investments as data center interfaces and speeds evolve from 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) to 400GE.

“The FortiGate 7121F is the world’s fastest next-generation firewall, achieving Security Compute Ratings of up to 19x better than competitor solutions to deliver enterprise security with ultra-scalable segmentation and threat protection,” said John Maddison, executive vice president of products and CMO at Fortinet. “It’s one thing to make these claims, it’s another to validate them with independent tests. That’s why we leverage the ground-breaking scale of Keysight’s new APS Series test system to validate that the FortiGate 7121F can scale to the promised performance to protect customers globally against the most advanced cyber threats.”

