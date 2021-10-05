checkAd

CFOs Turn to Digital Finance and Accounting Service Providers for New Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 17:10  |  45   |   |   

Chief financial officers around the globe are looking for more transparency and visibility into their companies’ financial operations, and are turning to providers of digital finance and accounting services to help them achieve those goals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Global Report finds CFOs seeking new information about the areas affecting working capital and cash flow, especially during the difficult business climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprise finance leaders are focusing on digital transformation efforts to “future-proof” their finance functions, said Scott Furlong, partner, business operations, for ISG.

“Companies need to remain competitive, agile, resilient and effective in delivering value to customers and business partners during and after the pandemic,” he said. “However, inadequate knowledge and skills often derail this journey, driving enterprises to seek providers to reimagine their finance operations.”

In most cases, CFOs seeking help from digital finance and accounting service providers want to strategically use automation, advanced analytics and AI to reduce costs, improve accuracy, ensure compliance, maintain cash flow, increase workforce productivity and enhance customer experiences, the report says. Analytics, now a key part of almost every finance and accounting outsourcing deal, can help CFOs make quicker decisions and predict future events.

However, poor identification of use cases has sometimes prevented enterprises from realizing a return on investment from finance automation, the report adds. To gain the benefits of automation, finance processes must be assessed through multiple lenses with the help of process and task-mining technologies, the report recommends.

In the past year, the pandemic forced enterprise finance teams to operate in remote work environments, the report notes. Enterprise finance operations will look for help with a hybrid work model going forward, in which some team members work from the office at least part of the time, while others continue to work from home. Cybersecurity and regulatory compliance assistance from service providers will be important in this new hybrid work model.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CFOs Turn to Digital Finance and Accounting Service Providers for New Analytics Chief financial officers around the globe are looking for more transparency and visibility into their companies’ financial operations, and are turning to providers of digital finance and accounting services to help them achieve those goals, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21ISG Offers New Advisory and Risk Management Service to Support Modern Slavery Reporting and Compliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to U.S. Public Sector
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore Next Wave of Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Pandemic Boosts U.S. Demand for Cloud Solutions as Companies Seek Greater Agility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Global SaaS Market Recovering from Pandemic Slump as Enterprises Renew Digital Initiatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Europäische Unternehmen suchen nach IoT-Anbietern mit großer geografischer Reichweite
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21U.S. Interest in IoT Remains High Amid Questions About 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Enterprises Worldwide Show Renewed Interest in IoT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten