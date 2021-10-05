CFOs Turn to Digital Finance and Accounting Service Providers for New Analytics

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Global Report finds CFOs seeking new information about the areas affecting working capital and cash flow, especially during the difficult business climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief financial officers around the globe are looking for more transparency and visibility into their companies’ financial operations, and are turning to providers of digital finance and accounting services to help them achieve those goals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Enterprise finance leaders are focusing on digital transformation efforts to “future-proof” their finance functions, said Scott Furlong, partner, business operations, for ISG.

“Companies need to remain competitive, agile, resilient and effective in delivering value to customers and business partners during and after the pandemic,” he said. “However, inadequate knowledge and skills often derail this journey, driving enterprises to seek providers to reimagine their finance operations.”

In most cases, CFOs seeking help from digital finance and accounting service providers want to strategically use automation, advanced analytics and AI to reduce costs, improve accuracy, ensure compliance, maintain cash flow, increase workforce productivity and enhance customer experiences, the report says. Analytics, now a key part of almost every finance and accounting outsourcing deal, can help CFOs make quicker decisions and predict future events.

However, poor identification of use cases has sometimes prevented enterprises from realizing a return on investment from finance automation, the report adds. To gain the benefits of automation, finance processes must be assessed through multiple lenses with the help of process and task-mining technologies, the report recommends.

In the past year, the pandemic forced enterprise finance teams to operate in remote work environments, the report notes. Enterprise finance operations will look for help with a hybrid work model going forward, in which some team members work from the office at least part of the time, while others continue to work from home. Cybersecurity and regulatory compliance assistance from service providers will be important in this new hybrid work model.