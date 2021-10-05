checkAd

Haselünne, October 5, 2021

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2021 / Update of the forecast for the 2021 financial year

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2021 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 5.1 million (Q3/2020: EUR 3.6 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 11.9 million (Q3/2020: EUR 10.2 million), each adjusted for exceptional effects. Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 105.8 million (Q3/2020: EUR 112.9 million).

This superficially heterogeneous business performance of the Berentzen Group compared to the same period of the previous year with respect to the development of consolidated revenues is essentially due on the one hand to the fact that, unlike in the previous financial year, the entire first quarter of the 2021 financial year was also heavily affected by the consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, from the second quarter of 2021 onwards the revenue from a long-standing but low-margin contract filling business that was terminated at the end of March 2021 was terminated, about which Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft had already informed in principle with a capital market announcement published on June 22, 2020; among other things, this was one of the reasons why a significantly improved consolidated gross profit ratio and thus an almost stable consolidated gross profit were achieved. Consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA also benefited from short-term efficiency gains, i.e. overhead cost savings, as well as higher other operating income, despite a targeted increase in personnel, particularly in the organisational areas of sales, production and technology. Overall, this more than compensated for the decline in consolidated revenues from an earnings perspective.

